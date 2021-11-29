Mid Ulster’s best and brightest businesses celebrated

This year the awards, organised by the Mid Ulster Mail, celebrated 10 years. We would like to welcome back Henry Brothers, our Principal Sponsor for this year’s awards.

The awards are aimed at recognising the talent, entrepreneurship and excellence that exists across the full range of business and commerce in the Mid Ulster area, paying homage to the long history of individual and collective industry upon which local towns have taken root and flourished and the companies which carry on that tradition today.

The Mid Ulster Mail would like to thank all the sponsors whose generous support has made the staging of this event possible including: Henry Bros, ASM Chartered Accountants, Bank of Ireland, Innotech Centre, South West College, Mid Ulster Council, Riada Resourcing and our venue partner Corick House Hotel & Spa.

1. The Business Person of the Year award went to Brigid Derry. She is pictured here with, from left, Julie McKeown, HR Director, Henry Bros, Fergal McCusker, Business Manager, Bank of Ireland Business Banking, and Clint Aiken, Editor, Mid-Ulster Mail. INMU47-232. Photo Sales

2. The prize for theBest Start-Up Business was won by Glenshane Country Farm with the trophy being collected by Janese McCloy. Also included are from left, Victoria Harkness HR Administrator, Henry Bros, Alistair Cooke, Director, ASM Chartered Accountants and Clint Aiken, Editor, Mid-Ulster Mail. INMU47-234. Photo Sales

3. The award for Excellence in People Development went to MEGA. Pictured at the ceremony are from left, Ian Henry CR Director, Henry Bros, Main Sponsor, Eithne McNamee, Darragh Cullen, Sinead Gaynor and Aidan O'Neill, all MEGA. INMU47-233. Photo Sales

4. Winners of the Best Customer Service award were Happy Dayz Play Centre. The award was collected by Paul and Laura Gault. Also included are Rodney Hassan, Bid Director, Henry Bros, and Diane Burke, Commercial Director, Mid-Ulster Mail. INMU47-231. Photo Sales