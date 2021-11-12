Mid Ulster’s Enterprise Week focuses on economic recovery

This year’s theme was Innovation, Creation, Inspiration, and some of the most popular webinars included, ‘Lead With Your Head’ with David Meade, ‘It’s All About You: Enhancing Your Personal Brand using Social Media’ with Caroline O’Neill and Naomh McElhatton and ‘Shine Online with Instagram and TikTok’ with Niamh McAuley and Tierna Byrne.

Organised by Mid Ulster DCouncil, with support from partners including the MEGA Network, the NI Chamber of Commerce and Industry, GoForIt and local business leaders, the week of virtual webinars was well-received by local businesses.

Cllr Paul McLean, Chair of the Council, was delighted that so many businesses participated in the week. He said: “To have such high participant figures this year, for the third annual Enterprise Week, even 100 more than last year, speaks volumes about both the impressive and fitting programme on offer and just how well-known and invaluable the week has become for local businesses as they try to recover from the challenges of Covid 19.

“The diverse programme of webinars focused on timely topics and themes to help local businesses to navigate their way through the difficulties of the last 21 months and offered advice, guidance and tips on how to move forward and help their business to come out stronger on the other side.

“Participants used words like ‘enjoyable’, ‘diverse’, ‘informative’ and ‘thought-provoking’ in their feedback, showing the week really did have a positive impact and make a difference.”

