Natural gas drop in session in Cookstown today

A natural gas connection roadshow will visit towns in the Mid-Ulster area in the coming weeks to familiarise local consumers about the benefits of switching to natural gas.

The roadshow will be at the Burnavon Theatre, Cookstown, today (Thursday) from 3pm-6pm.

Drop-in information sessions will take place at venues in Coalisland, Dungannon, Cookstown and Magherafelt. Residents are encouraged to come along to find out about connection offers available to help convert their existing home energy supply to natural gas.

Natural gas offers consumers amazing versatility and homeowners will now be able to take control of their energy costs with pay-as-you-go top up options available from just £5. Homeowners switching to natural gas versus other fuels such as oil and coal, will also significantly reduce their carbon emissions.

The expansion of the SGN Natural Gas network is great news for households who will benefit from an affordable, cleaner and convenient alternative energy choice.

SGN Natural Gas will be delivering natural gas mains, services and meters to nearly 40,000 business and domestic customers over the next 40 years in Artigarvan, Coalisland, Cookstown, Derrylin, Dungannon, Enniskillen, Magherafelt, Omagh and Strabane.

Darren Young, Head of Business Development with SGN Natural Gas, said: “There has been exceptional demand for natural gas in the network area to date. Information sessions are now underway to engage directly with consumers keen to make the switch.”

Encouraging residents to attend the roadshow, Mr Young said: “Our team will be attending each venue with information about the availability of natural gas to local properties and connection offers. We are really looking forward to meeting everyone over the coming weeks and answering any questions they may have about connecting to natural gas.”

Information sessions will be held on Thursday, 14thNovember, Burnavon Theatre, Cookstown, 3pm-6pm; and Tuesday, 26th November, InVOlve House, Magherafelt, 4pm-7pm.

For more information please visit www.sgnnaturalgas.co.uk