New gift card launched ahead of key Christmas trading period

The Mid Ulster Gift Card, valid in over 100 independent and national businesses right across the region, is intended to encourage customers to keep it local when shopping, eating out or enjoying their leisure time, and to boost the businesses in their high streets and main streets at the same time.

The new Mid Ulster Gift card is a ‘win-win’ for customers and businesses, according to Chair of the Council, Councillor Paul McLean:

“Our towns and villages have an unrivalled mix of quality independent retailers, as well as high street names, together with great cafes, bars, restaurants and hotels, and not forgetting the leisure and cultural venues where the card is also accepted.

“That means customers using the gift card have extensive choice and participating businesses help to ensure that we have greater opportunities to lock in spend to the local economy.

“Shopping local to support local companies has never been more important, as our businesses, particularly in the retail and hospitality sectors, continue to respond to the challenges of the pandemic.”

Councillor McLean added their 100% investment in this project is another strand of our economic recovery plan to ensure we can all continue to enjoy strong, stable and vibrant towns and villages at the heart of our local communities.

Local businesswoman Sammy-jo Dickson who runs 14th Avenue, a ladies and men’s clothing store in Dungannon, was among the first to sign up to the gift card scheme:

“The Mid Ulster gift card is a great incentive to support your local traders and shop local.

“This gift card will offer customers the freedom to choose from a great selection of shops and businesses throughout the Mid Ulster area”.

-Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.