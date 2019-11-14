New skills initiative is launched in Mid Ulster

An innovative collaborative network designed to address skills shortages in the engineering and manufacturing sector in Mid Ulster has been launched.

Supported by Invest Northern Ireland, the Manufacturing Engineering Growth Advancement (MEGA) Network comprises a number of key employers in the area who have joined forces with Mid Ulster District Council, relevant government departments and the academic sector to develop a new collaborative approach to attracting, retaining and upskilling the region’s engineering and manufacturing workforce.

Last week’s launch event at the Glenavon House Hotel provided the opportunity for companies and stakeholders to engage with each other, learn more about the MEGA initiative and how they can play a role in delivering the project’s objectives.

Project Director of MEGA, Maria Curran said: “I am delighted to lead on the MEGA project and relish the challenge of helping to guide a new and engaging range of people into a rewarding career path in the advanced manufacturing and engineering industry, something which will in turn help our own local economy flourish.”

Mid Ulster Council has been instrumental in laying the ground work for the Collaborative Network and recently commissioned and published a Skills Action Plan, which has formed the basis of the MEGA Network’s work plan.

For further information about MEGA, contact Project Director, Maria Curran. Email: maria.curran@midulstermega.com Tel: 07776 527855.