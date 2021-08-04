NI construction industry ready for ‘digital shift’

The Digital Construction Live 2021 is being organised by co-founders, digital construction expert Melanie Dawson, Director of Origin7 based in Coagh, and Director of Weir Events Sarah Weir, originally from Dungannon.

The virtual event, hosted by television presenter and former BBC journalist Sarah Travers, will feature keynote speaker and performance expert Olympian gold medallist Ben Hunt-Davis who will share insights into how businesses can use process and innovation as a winning strategy.

Digital construction focuses on the use of digital solutions to support project delivery for built assets.

TV presenter Sarah Travers with co-founders, digital construction expert Melanie Dawson, Director of Origin7, (left) and Sarah Weir, Director of Weir Events (centre).

It includes processes and tools to improve collaboration including building information modelling (BIM), drones, laser scanning, 3D and 4D printing, robotics, artificial intelligence and immersive reality solutions.

A recent McKinsey report has predicted huge changes in the global construction industry over the next decade, suggesting that many challenges which the pandemic brought will be solved through the use of digital technology.

Melanie has recently been appointed as the lead of the Technology Working Group of the UK-wide Get it Right Initiative which represents construction industry experts, organisations and businesses working to improve productivity, quality, sustainability and safety in the construction sector.

She believes the construction industry has never been more ready for a digital shift, with the impact of Covid fast tracking working practices.

