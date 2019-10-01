Northern Ireland's only airport hotel completes £2m refurbishment

The Maldron Hotel Belfast International Airport has announced the third phase of its £2m refurbishment of Northern Ireland’s only airport hotel.

The revamp of the conference centre and function room expands the Maldron Hotel Belfast International Airport’s offering to businesses and other organisations and comes in the wake of the refurbishment of its standard bedrooms, lobby, Grain & Grill Bar and Restaurant, plus the extension of their onsite car-park.

Brian Tracey, General Manager



The hotel, owned by SM Aldergrove Airport Hotel Ltd, can accommodate meetings and events for up to 250 people across seven conference suites, from training events to black tie galas, and benefits from being only 50 metres from the terminal building, the closest hotel to the airport.



Brian Tracey, General Manager at Maldron Hotel Belfast International Airport, said: ‘‘Our investment in the hotel shows our commitment to providing the very best meeting and event facilities for businesses from the locality and far beyond.

''As well as providing a convenient location in the heart of County Antrim, we are also adjacent to Belfast International Airport and centrally located in Northern Ireland to hold events attended by business travellers from around the world.



‘‘There are very few other airport hotels in the world which can offer such convenience; delegates can fly into the airport and be in our lobby 30 seconds after leaving the terminal building. Our newly refurbished event space, rooms and restaurant are already helping oil the wheels of international commerce and drive the Northern Ireland economy.’’



Maldron Hotel Belfast International Airport, which is home to the Grain & Grill Bar and Restaurant, has 106 bedrooms and offers Stay Park & Fly packages for those flying from the airport.

Amanda Connolly, Sales and Marketing Manager at Maldron Hotel Belfast International Airport, added: ‘‘We are excited to have completed the refurbishment of the hotel and look forward to playing host to businesses from throughout Northern Ireland and beyond.

‘‘Our top class facilities compliment the high level of service our clients enjoy at Maldron hotels and, coupled with our brilliant location, we’re excited for the future.’’

Seamus McAleer, Owner of SM Aldergrove Airport Hotel Ltd, said: “The upgrade to this major three star Maldron Hotel will provide outstanding facilities for both local and visiting businesses further supporting Northern Ireland’s economy and connectivity.



‘‘Investing in the conference and meeting offerings enables the hotel to position itself as a first class business hub right on the doorstep of the International airport.”

Maldron Hotel Belfast International Airport is managed by Dalata Hotel Group, the largest hotel operator across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland and the fastest-growing operator in the UK.



In total, the Dalata Hotel Group operates over 40 hotels under Maldron Hotel and Clayton Hotel brands throughout Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland & and the UK, as well as managing a portfolio of Partner Hotels.



A healthy development pipeline principally in the UK will bring its hotel count close to 50 by 2022.

Maldron Hotel Belfast International Airport is based at 200 Airport Road, Belfast International Airport, Antrim. Visit: maldronhotelbelfastinternational.com for details.