Promoting new business enterprises in Mid Ulster

Sponsored by NIE Networks, the in-person event will take place at Hill of the O’Neill, Dungannon at 10.30am on Monday, November 8.

In addition to networking opportunities, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from a panel of successful local entrepreneurs including Darragh Cullen, Managing Director, EDGE Innovate; Enda Quinn, Chief Operating Officer, SDC Trailers and Denis Finnegan, Digital Director, Grofuse Digital, who share their insights on the theme of Business Growth and Entrepreneurship.

Valerie McConville, Head of Business Development, NI Chamber said: “We know that businesspeople have missed face-to-face interactions, so we are delighted to be in a position to bring NI Chamber’s Regional Networking series to Dungannon. The event is a fantastic opportunity to make new connections and learn from others, including people from outside your own industry.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Paul McLean welcomed delegates and emphasised the importance of enterprise in the district. He said:

“Mid Ulster is renowned for its long-held entrepreneurial reputation boasting the largest business base outside of Belfast with just over 9,000 registered businesses.

“Given this impressive position, and the Council’s ongoing commitment to the economic growth of our district across several core themes, we are incredibly supportive of any initiative which will help to promote and encourage enterprise in our area.”

To book your place, please visit the NI Chamber website.

