‘Proud moment’ for Toome firm

Concrete products manufacturer Creagh Concrete has completed an £8m 17-storey premium residential development project, St Martin’s Place, in Birmingham city centre in partnership with Colmore Tang Construction for SevenCapital.

One of the UK’s largest producers of concrete products for a range of market sectors, Creagh operates from five sites across GB and Northern Ireland, including its head office and largest manufacturing site in Toome.

Privately owned by the McKeague family, the company has grown significantly in the past two years to now employ over 700 staff, including 300 at its primary location. Creagh Concrete invested £1m in new offices to accommodate recent growth, with turnover expected to grow to £200m in the next few years and direct employment to increase to 1,000 in 2020.

St Martin’s Place in Birmingham features 228 spacious apartments, and exclusive residents’ amenities including a private gym, cinema, Wi-Fi, café and a 24-hour concierge.

Creagh Concrete was appointed by Colmore Tang Construction to manufacture, supply and fit fast track build system Rapidres, consisting of external sandwich panels, internal walls, stairs, lift shafts and hollowcore flooring.

Seamus McKeague, chief executive of Creagh Concrete expressed his delight with the project and its completion.

Mr McKeague said: “This is a proud moment for our company as we successfully complete a major project in Birmingham following a seven month installation period.

“This building utilised a total of 3,000 precast pieces which were manufactured offsite at our head office facilities in Antrim and transported to the site for construction.

“In recent years we have moved from being just a concrete and materials supplier to a specialist subcontractor and this has opened up new opportunities.

“We are seeing strong interest in our Rapidres fast track build system in GB and Ireland because developers understand the true value of cutting programme times.

“Investors not only benefit from revenue gained by the early occupation of units but, also, from the mobility of their capital resource. “

Mr McKeague added that shorter build times meant developers could complete more projects “with the same pot of finance”.