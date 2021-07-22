£250K business marketing grants to open In Mid Ulster

From Monday August 2, businesses in Mid Ulster will be able to apply for a marketing grant, up to a maximum of £300, to help assist their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chair of the Council Councillor Paul McLean, welcomed the opening of the new scheme saying:

“Our local businesses have been through an incredibly difficult and testing 12+ months with the COVID-19 pandemic and the periods of closures that occurred as a result. Therefore to see the Council invest such significant funding to help aid business recovery and assist in making this return to trading as successful as possible, is extremely welcome and conveys our commitment to supporting businesses during this crucial time.

Mid Ulster Council Chair, Councillor Paul McLean.

“The opening of this grants programme, which will meet 100% of eligible costs, will allow a wide range of businesses across Mid Ulster to market and promote their business and service more effectively. This increased visibility will help maximise footfall and sales, which in turn will benefit and have a positive impact for both the business in question and our local economy as a whole.

“I would encourage all eligible businesses in Mid Ulster to take advantage of this opportunity and apply for a business marketing grant when the scheme opens.”

Applications to the scheme will only be accepted through the online application process, no hard copy or email applications will be accepted. Funding will be allocated to businesses on a first come, first served basis until all the funding has been committed.

For more information, including guidance notes and criteria, and to complete an application form, go to the Council website. Or to speak to someone in the Council’s economic development team, call 03000 132 132 or email [email protected]

