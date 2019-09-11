SSE partner Workspace in new education and training strategy

Leading low carbon energy generator, SSE Renewables, has launched a new education and training programme funded from local wind energy to support employability in the Mid Ulster area, in partnership with the Workspace Group.

The all-new SSE Renewables ‘Learning for Life’ Skills Fund will invest £75,000 over five years in a range of training and employment skills programmes delivered by the Draperstown-based Workspace Group in Mid Ulster through their training and employability company Network Personnel.

The fund will see Workspace and SSE Renewables partnering to support the ongoing provision of learning, training, education and employment initiatives for young people and individuals in Draperstown and the surrounding communities.

SSE Renewables generates 100% green energy at its wind farms in Northern Ireland to provide sister energy supply company, SSE Airtricity, with the renewable energy it provides to almost 200,000 home and business customers across the region.

The SSE Renewables ‘Learning for Life’ Skills Fund will operate alongside the existing SSE Airtricity Community Fund, which has supported almost 600 community led projects in the areas around their wind farms, as well as the SSE Airtricity Scholarship which has supported over 150 local students pursuing third level education.

Speaking at the launch, Mark Ennis, Chairman of SSE Airtricity, said it will benefit local people.

“The SSE Renewables ‘Learn ing for Life’ Skills Fund will give even more people the opportunity to benefit through a range of training and employability programmes, which will help build capacity, tackle rural isolation, and increase employment opportunities,” he said.

“The Workspace Group has an excellent track record in supporting people to gain new qualifications and get back into the workplace, and we are excited to see this programme begin.”

Georgina Grieve, chief executive of the Workspace Group added: “The SSE Renewables ‘Learning for Life’ Skills Fund will help us increase the positive impact we have already been able to bring to people by providing training and support to help them gain employment. SSE Renewables has recognised the need to support this area and we are delighted that they have partnered with the Workspace Group to deliver this new programme.”