Success in national industry awards

Cookstown-based Mallon Technology is celebrating after returning from a prestigious national industry event with a runners up award in the Private Sector Project of the Year category.

Hosted in London at the Leonardo Royal Hotel, the glittering evening proved to be one of success for Mallon Technology.

Nominated for three awards in total, Mallon Technology was delighted to scope a runners up award in one of the more high-profile categories.

The Private Sector Project of the Year award recognises the services Mallon Technology provided to the Linen Hall Library in digitising material from their ‘Divided Society’ collection.

Consisting of hundreds of unbound, stapled periodical titles between 1990-1998, the ‘Divided Society’ collection forms a significant historical resource for that period.

Mallon Technology was praised for the cultural importance of the work undertaken for the Linen Hall Library as part of efforts to provide greater public access to resources that define the lives of those who lived through a key period of the troubles.