The Mid Ulster Business Awards 2019 - and the winners are...

The 2019 winners of the Mid Ulster Business Awards were announced at a special gala dinner at Corick House Hotel and Spa on Wednesday evening.

It was a fantastic event and we at the Mid Ulster Mail were delighted to see so many local businesses recognised for their hard work and expertise - a well done to everyone involved!

Lifetime Achievement Award Won by Terence Donnelly, of Donnelly Group. (Sponsored by Henry Brothers Ltd.)

Excellence in Innovation Bloc Blinds. Award accepted by Cahir Mullan (left). (Sponsored by South/West College Innotech Centre)

Reader's Favourite Cafe/Takeaway Winners were Bob & Bert's, Magherafelt - the award was accepted by Shauneen Duffy.

SME Business of the Year Won by AES Global with the award being accepted by Rachel Loughrin. (Sponsored by Mid-Ulster District Council).

