The 2019 winners of the Mid Ulster Business Awards.

The Mid Ulster Business Awards 2019 - and the winners are...

The 2019 winners of the Mid Ulster Business Awards were announced at a special gala dinner at Corick House Hotel and Spa on Wednesday evening.

It was a fantastic event and we at the Mid Ulster Mail were delighted to see so many local businesses recognised for their hard work and expertise - a well done to everyone involved!

1. Lifetime Achievement Award

Won by Terence Donnelly, of Donnelly Group. (Sponsored by Henry Brothers Ltd.)
2. Excellence in Innovation

Bloc Blinds. Award accepted by Cahir Mullan (left). (Sponsored by South/West College Innotech Centre)
3. Reader's Favourite Cafe/Takeaway

Winners were Bob & Bert's, Magherafelt - the award was accepted by Shauneen Duffy.
4. SME Business of the Year

Won by AES Global with the award being accepted by Rachel Loughrin. (Sponsored by Mid-Ulster District Council).
