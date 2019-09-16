Tyrone design firm rebrands and expands business

The local architect and engineering firm behind the new CDE Global HQ building and Northern Ireland’s first Dark Sky Observatory at Cookstown, has rebranded as Arcen as it expands into Belfast.

Previously known as Teague & Sally, the practice has opened a Belfast office to reflect its unique multi-disciplinary approach of architecture and engineering, organic growth journey, and ambitious plans for future development.

Johnston Bell, Arcen’s engineering director, says the firm is in a period of significant and sustained growth, almost doubling staff numbers in the last three years, and, along with plans to grow its 14-strong team further in the months ahead, expects a 20% year on year rise in revenues over the next three years.

Mr Bell said: “It’s an exciting time for the practice. From its roots in Mid Ulster, Arcen has grown over the last 34 years to become a national player in the construction sector, effectively able to compete with larger, multinational rivals in terms of quality of work and responsiveness to client needs.

“Whilst we remain firmly committed to our ‘home’ in Cookstown, Belfast is the next logical step for us in developing our portfolio and service offering to clients. It’s a vibrant and thriving city with plenty of opportunity, particularly in and around the hotel and office sectors – indeed Belfast is one of the fastest growing office markets in the world - so it’s critically important that we have a physical and permanent presence here.”

The firm has enjoyed considerable success and recognition in recent years across the UK and Ireland, not least for its involvement in the new CDE Global HQ, a project for which

Arcen is currently shortlisted in the 2019 Building and Architect of the Year Awards (Ireland) and is the only Northern Ireland practice to be shortlisted for the UK Concrete Society Awards 2019.

Its Belfast office, located in the Bebox Studios off the Lisburn Road, will be headed up by newly appointed senior architect Karson Tong who has extensive experience in the industry.

The firm’s commissions extend across a broad range of projects throughout the UK and Ireland,