Tyrone engineering firm creates 60 jobs with fleet of airport buses

County Tyrone firm, Mallaghan Engineering, is creating 60 jobs after announcing a multi-million-pound contract to build a fleet of airport buses for Ryanair.

It follows the launch of the “Mallaghan 50W” which is the largest capacity airport bus in the world, carrying up to 125 passengers.

Ryanair has initially ordered a 32-strong fleet, which will be delivered in the next 12 months, with the keys to the first vehicle handed over recently at the Inter Airport Europe trade show in Munich.

The Dungannon-based company is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of airport ground support equipment, employing over 450 staff at its manufacturing sites in Tyrone and Georgia, Atlanta in the USA and five other global offices.

Ronan Mallaghan, managing director at Mallaghan Engineering which boasts global airlines, airports and ground handling companies amongst its prestigious clientele, said the new bus was researched and designed by their talented team in Dungannon.

“Traditionally our product portfolio has focused on passenger stairs and a range of high lift trucks for catering, cabin cleaning and more specialist ground support equipment including water trucks, toilet trucks and de-icers,” he said.

“But with increasing passenger numbers in the global market and to meet customer demands, we’ve developed and begun manufacturing the “Mallaghan 50W” airport bus which broadens our range and heralds a new dawn for the Mallaghan team.

“We are currently recruiting for a range of roles included skilled mechanics, coach-builders, fitters, welders, joiners, spray painters and vehicle upholsters.”

Used for transporting passengers to and from terminals and aircraft, the ‘Mallaghan 50W’ will offer a range of features that can be tailored to the customers specifications.

It is also reportedly the only airport bus in the world with rear wheel steering, hence reducing the turning circle.