Tyrone firm recognised for exporting success

Cookstown manufacturing company CDE has been presented with a Board of Trade Award (BOFTA) by International Trade Secretary Dr Liam Fox MP in recognition of their exporting success.

For over 25 years, CDE has designed, manufactured and commissioned more wet processing plants than any other company in the world.

Its headquarters at Sandholes Road is the world’s largest campus dedicated to the wet processing of materials in the sand and aggregates, mining, construction and demolition waste recycling, and environmental sectors.

CDE works with clients across eight regions including Latin America, Middle East, Africa and Asia. The company’s export sales have doubled since 2014, with further growth forecasted for this year, and sales into more than 100 countries worldwide.

Dr Fox said CDE is contributing to a stronger economy not just for Cookstown and Northern Ireland, but for the UK as a whole.

“My international economic department is committed to supporting more businesses in Northern Ireland to expand and sell overseas,” he said. “Last year alone we provided £33m of UK Export Finance support to exporters from Northern Ireland, which has already resulted in more than £46m worth of overseas sales.”

CDE Global Founder and Chairman, Tony Convery said they were honoured to be one of the six companies presented with a BOFTA.

He said: “CDE has designed and installed almost 2,000 turnkey wet processing projects across the world.

“Working across five sectors and eight regions, CDE has been co-creating with customers for over 25 years to deliver collaborative, imaginative and unique processing systems which are delivering significant efficiencies in the construction, recycling, mining, industrial sands and environmental sectors world-wide.

“CDE’s growth and expansion in international markets is underpinned by the talent we have in Northern Ireland, whose forward-thinking and innovative work is supporting our business to continue its success and significant ambitions.”

He added to be recognised alongside other outstanding businesses “is a tribute to our team at CDE.”