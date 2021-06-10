Tyrone furniture group ramps up production creating 25 jobs

In addition to the investment, the company is creating 25 new roles including 15 full-time and ten part-time positions in manufacturing and logistics.

As owners of Washingbay mattress craft, Restwell Manufacturing and Irish Contract Beds, the Comfizone Group was manufacturing approximately 1,500 beds per week pre-pandemic. It’s expected that the Group will now manufacture in excess of 2,000 beds weekly which will be dispatched to national stores and independent retailers throughout the UK and Ireland

Comfizone’s managing director, Peter Bradley explains: “With pent-up demand due to 12 months of on/off restrictions in retail, we have seen a huge appetite for Comfizone products as the UK and Ireland start to re-open. It’s been a challenging period, but we are extremely grateful that there’s an incredible demand for our products from our national retailers and independent stores.”

The Comfizone team, from left, Tony McCuskey, head of operations, Brian McCann, head of finance, and Peter Bradley, managing director.

To manage the increased volume of customer orders and expected upturn in future business, Comfizone has invested in new systems, developed new supply chains, streamlined ordering processes and is expanding its workforce to ensure the business is well-placed to service increased consumer demand for household furnishings.

Commenting on the past 12 months, he continued: “Like every business, the past year has provided our business with unprecedented challenges and caused us to adapt in a way it never has before. As the first lockdown lifted, we experienced a significant upturn in orders that we had never experienced before.

“The demand for our products was exacerbated by macro factors such as lockdowns within our suppliers’ countries, a global shortage of shipping containers and the uncertainty of Brexit, coupled with the importance of ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our team by implementing social distancing and new working patterns.”

The Comfizone Group used the time to review its operations, secure new global suppliers, invest in its systems and focus on NPD. One of those developments is underway and later in the year, the company hopes to launch a new eco product which will reduce its packaging and utilise revolutionary new second-life, recycled material to create a sustainable bedding product that doesn’t compromise on comfort.

Mr Bradley added: “With the re-opening of retail, we are optimistic about the future. We remain committed to being the number one mattress manufacturer in Ireland and our investment in the business and recruitment drive will ensure the Comfizone Group continues to grow.”

The Comfizone Group was founded in 2005 by Peter Bradley, and its bedding products include some of the latest advancements in sleep technologies designed to achieve the best comfort and ergonomic support through use of new construction techniques and materials.

The business has grown to become Ireland's leading bedding manufacturer of mattresses, divan beds and headboards for both trade and contract clients across Ireland and the UK.

