Vital to show support for local businesses

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) is encouraging everyone to back their local small businesses this festive season, as we approach Small Business Saturday, which this year will be celebrated on December 7.

Now in its seventh year, the campaign celebrates the contribution made by the UK’s 5.5 million small business owners. FSB proudly supports the independent, grassroots Small Business Saturday campaign, which celebrates small firms of every kind.

Last year more than £812 million was spent with small businesses on the day itself, an increase of 8% from the previous year (2017).

Explaining why it’s important to support small businesses this Saturday and all year round, local business owner Henry McGlone, of Slim’s Healthy Kitchen in Magherafelt, said: “Small businesses like ours really are vital for local communities. We’re providing a hub for local people to come together, enjoy a meal and catch up on the news.”

Showing his support for the campaign, Patsy McGlone MLA said: “When you look at the hard work and determination of people like Henry and his team here in Magherafelt, it’s clear to see the commitment they have to serving the needs of their local community.”