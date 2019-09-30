Watch: NI firm's focus on people development 'makes our business work'

Local construction firm, Henry Brothers has released a video which outlines the value they place on their people, as a central focus within their business strategy.

Managing director David Henry said: “Henry Brothers is built on partnership and we are continually investing in order to grow our business. Investment in the business, complemented by investment in people development is core to our strategy and we recognise that the two go hand in hand.

"As our company strapline suggests, Henry Brothers is Altogether Stronger. We are committed to ongoing Training Excellence, focusing on equipping the workforce of the future in terms of Leadership & Management Skills, succession planning, both within the company and externally, and drawing new talent into the company and into the construction industry. Not only is career development vital for personal growth, but it enable us to future proof the business.

"Our work with schools and in the community is an investment in the future. Statistics show that, in the past year having made contact with over a thousand young people at schools, and 38 school engagements we have attracted 20 Work Experience Students, 5 of which are now employed full-time within the company. Furthermore, we have 4 new apprentices working at Henry Brothers and studying part-time.

"People Development is very much valued here at Henry Brothers. That understanding that great people, working as a team, enjoying what they do, are key to our success. I hope that you will hear this reflected in our new video.”