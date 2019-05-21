Big Breakfast at Spires Integrated PS

Parents, pupils and staff of Spires Integrated Primary School, Magherafelt, held a Big Breakfast as part of their celebrations for Integrated Education Month.
It provided an opportunity for family members to eat and chat together at the start of the day.
The Parents’ Community, who organised the event would like to thank the following who sponsored the food: Andy and Louise Tang; Crawford’s Supermarket, Maghera; Charlene Tang; Lidl; Ditty’s Bakery and Tesco.
In addition to this, parents and family members were invited to join the children in a range of activities later that week.
The children were delighted to show off their knowledge and skills.
Principal, Mrs Joan Bell, said: As the only Integrated Primary School in the Magherafelt area, it is important to celebrate Integrated Education Month with our families and the wider community.
“I would like to thank parents for organising our very successful breakfast.”