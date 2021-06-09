End of an era as Desertmartin Primary School closes after over 130 years

The Church of Ireland maintained school was earmarked for closure last year by the Department due to a falling enrolment.

There were hopes it could be saved by a merger with nearby Knocknagin Primary to become Northern Ireland’s first joint-faith school.

However, the four main churches were not able to reach agreement over the ethos of the new school.

An open week is taking place at Desertmartin Primary School.

The school, which opened in 1888, will close at the end of this month for the final time.

“It is will great sadness that the school will close, but we want to celebrate the many years of education that there have been at the school and allow past pupils etc to visit before closure, the staff have organised an open week,” said a spokesperson, inviting former pupils to attend the event.

Details for the open week are: Monday (June 14 to Thursday June 17) from 3.15 to 6.15pm with opening to 8.15pm on Wednesday 16th .

There will be displays, old registers, photograph books etc in school and the mobile. There will be a visitors’ book where you can record your visit.

There will be a signposted one-way system finishing with light refreshments in the playground.

Unfortunately, Covid-19, has affected what could have been planned and booking a visiting slot is required.

‘Reservations’ can be made by phoning the school 028 7963 1794.

Leave a message if you don’t get an answer, teaching and learning is still going on or you can email: [email protected]

--

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.