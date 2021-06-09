'Exciting times ahead' as moves are made on new £30m Cookstown school

Isabel Russell said: “We now have within our grasp, an opportunity to ensure that Catholic post-primary education in Cookstown will be transformed to new heights.”

After many years of planning and design work, it was announced that Felix O’Hare and Co Ltd, Newry, have been named as the successful develop and construct contractor for the new college build.

Technical design followed by construction of the 15,865m2 school is scheduled to start as soon as possible with the circa £30m investment bringing many educational benefits to pupils, staff, parents/guardians and the wider Cookstown community.

Image of the proposed new school in Cookstown.

Mrs Russell continued: “The new school upon completion, will provide pupils with ‘state of the art’ facilities and resources, thereby continuing to provide a first class, quality education for our children and for future generations, within a modern, inspiring and innovative bespoke learning environment.

“Construction of the new school will occur on the all-weather pitch to the rear of the existing building; learning and teaching will not be interrupted in any way during the process.”

The new school will provide new cutting-edge facilities and technology for a 1,300 pupil population, set over three floors, in addition to a lecture theatre, multi-purpose hall, integrated canteen and grab ‘n’ go café.

Externally, a full-size Gaelic football synthetic pitch will be developed alongside extensive sporting provision including two multi-use games areas/handball walls/tennis courts and a fitness and conditioning suite.

The new school will be designed to ensure quality post-primary educational provision in both academic and vocational pathways, via a learning environment built on focused collaboration, a blended curriculum, flexible and digital learning spaces, sports facilities, STEM, vocational training (engineering, manufacturing, agriculture, hospitality etc), a wide range of extra-curricular opportunities and profound employer engagement, thereby contributing to the development of a skilled workforce for the future economy of the Mid-Ulster area and a career that may span multiple occupations.

In addition to the many subject classrooms, practical subjects will have their own bespoke specialist areas, whilst pupils with additional learning needs can avail of dedicated facilities including nurture and sensory provision.

The College will also be a welcoming space for the local community, be it to avail of lifelong learning, receive advice or engage in leisure opportunities.

Additional fund raising is also underway to provide supplementary resources and facilities to complement the Departmental funding for the new school.

The Holy Trinity College Foundation has been established to drive this forward and will continue its structured fundraising programme throughout the scheme.

Mrs Russell added: This is a great news day for Holy Trinity College and it is very reassuring for our pupils, staff, parents/guardians and our wider community.

“Thank you to everyone for your ongoing support as we look forward to our new college becoming a long-awaited reality. There are exciting times ahead”.

--

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.