Family morning held at Parkanaur

On November 23 The Speedwell Trust welcomed in P1 and 2 children from local schools with their parents to participate in a family morning together at Parkanaur Forest Park.

Children from Speedwell’s Shared Education Together (SET) Project were welcomed and treated to a Gruffalo themed morning of activities in the forest.

The project involves school partnerships from Tobermore, Moneymore, Caledon and Castlecaulfield.

The event was supported by Libraries NI who informed families of the many valuable, free services the library provides in our community and promoted reading with children as an activity which enriches the lives of our children.

Cruse Bereavement Care CYP also supported Speedwell at the event, providing refreshments to children and parents.

Parents were allowed the opportunity to enjoy the morning’s activities with their children while sampling just one of the many workshops delivered at Parkanaur by The Speedwell Trust.

The SET Project Co-ordinator Rebecca McLean added: “We work with many different schools here at Speedwell Trust and we see the value of children exploring the natural environment of the forest with new friends.”

She went on: “Children and school staff develop wonderful relationships with other schools and have the opportunity to share skills with each other through our programmes.”