Greenlight given for new school building for Phoenix Integrated at Cookstown
Phoenix Integrated Nursery and Primary School has been granted planning permission for a new state of the art school on the current site in Cookstown.
The Department of Education will be funding the build as part of their Fresh Start project.
Speaking after Mid Ulster Council’s approval for the plans, school principal, Mrs Heather Watson, said: “We are excited that planning has been approved.
"This investment will benefit not only our school community but will also ensure that integrated education continues to have a positive impact in the heart of Mid-Ulster.”
--
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.