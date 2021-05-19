Greenlight given for new school building for Phoenix Integrated at Cookstown

The Department of Education will be funding the build as part of their Fresh Start project.

Speaking after Mid Ulster Council’s approval for the plans, school principal, Mrs Heather Watson, said: “We are excited that planning has been approved.

"This investment will benefit not only our school community but will also ensure that integrated education continues to have a positive impact in the heart of Mid-Ulster.”

Pupils from Phoenix Integrated Nursery and Primary School along with Mrs Heather Watson (Principal) and Mrs. Liz Simpson (Chair of Board of Governors) examine the plans for a new school building on the current site.

