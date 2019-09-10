Irish medium nursery relocating to former Magherafelt Primary grounds

The Department of Education says a new Irish medium nursery in Magherafelt is expected to be handed over by the end this month.

The relocationNaíscoil an tSeanchaí from its current site at Killowen Drive in the town has been taking place over the summer.

The nursery is located in the grounds of the former Magherafelt Primary School at Queen’s Avenue. The development includes the provision of six mobile classrooms, a server and office unit within the former playground and a new car park at the existing entrance.

A department spokesperson said a business case for the relocation had previously been approved.

“Planning approval for the new nursery was received on 6 June 2019 and the new modular building is to be handed over to the school by the end of September 2019,” she said.

The nursery was established in Magherafelt in 2004 and moved to the site at Killowen the following year. It has a teacher and 26 pre school places.

Magherafelt Primary vacated the site five years ago.