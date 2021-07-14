Maghera lecturer's hard work is recognised

As a lecturer in Health and Social Care, the Maghera woman has over 20 years of teaching experience and was recognised by her colleagues for her passion and drive to support learners.

Her hard work and dedication was celebrated at the 11th anniversary of Pearson’s annual BTEC Awards hosted online last week.

Siobhan said: “Over the past year I made myself fully available to my students during days, nights, and weekends in order to assist with their transition to virtual learning and am thrilled to say we had a 100% pass rate.

Siobhan McEldowney from Maghera was thrilled to receive the Bronze BTEC Award.

“We have 92 students from the College’s Newtownabbey campus that are due to graduate this year from our Higher Education in Health and Social Care provision.

“I am delighted to have been nominated for such a prestigious and competitive award and wish my graduates the very best of luck with their future endeavours.”

Commenting on the achievement, Jacqui McAllister, Course Director for Social and Community Work said she is “delighted” that Siobhan’s dedication had been recognised.

She said: “This has been an unprecedented time for everyone but during lockdown Siobhan was innovative in her approach to keep learners engaged and help them to achieve their full potential. She worked tirelessly and showed tremendous commitment and flexibility and was always attentive to the needs of all learners on the programme.”

Nearly a million learners across the globe completed BTEC courses over the past year, a vital route to pursuing a career in IT, business etc.

---

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.