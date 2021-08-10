Magherafelt High School students delighted with A Level results

These include:

Taylor Sands and Matthew Clark (A* A* A*).

Zach Ferson (A* A A); Rebekah McKeown (A* A A).

Magherafelt High School students who received their A Level results today.

Paula Chambers, Amy Jones and Leesa Seffen (A A A).

Leanna Cochrane and Jack Brown (A* A* B); Sam Nelson and Darcey Cahoon (A* A B); Carla McMillan and Alexander Stewart (A* A C); Hannah McLean, Ellen Smith and Nicole Wilson (A A B).

With all A2 students in receipt of the required grades to allow them to progress to their preferred University, Further Education or employment opportunities, the results are testimony to the high levels of industry and motivation shown throughout two very challenging years.

The students will now begin to pursue a wide range of career choices including Nursing, Teaching, Computer Gaming, Engineering, Sport, Linguistics and Graphic Design.

Whilst the pandemic has detrimentally impacted on so many aspects of education, it was rewarding to see students coming to collect results and to formally acknowledge their achievement, with refreshments kindly donated by JC Stewart Grocers.

Despite the usual Covid mitigations, students were clearly delighted and their teachers likewise took the opportunity to join in the celebrations.

Principal Grace Anderson stated: “I would like to congratulate our wonderful young people for their fantastic achievements.

"Despite all the challenges the pandemic has presented, their diligence and resilience shown over the last two years has culminated in excellent results. This has also been a time of great uncertainty for parents and I am grateful for their support and encouragement in recent months, particularly in the absence of formal examinations.

"I would also like to thank and commend our teaching staff for their dedication and willingness to go above and beyond to ensure that the Centre Designated Grades were fair, accurate and yielding the best possible outcomes for our students.

"The process this year was particularly robust with students undertaking a series of assessments under highly controlled conditions with complex quality assurance procedures to ensure that each grade was based on evidence which best reflected the students’ ability. "I am very fortunate to work alongside colleagues who have shown such high levels of professionalism, not just in Magherafelt High School, but in all the schools within the Learning Partnership.

"I would also like to express my appreciation to our neighbouring schools for all they have done to ensure that our students can now progress to the next stage of their education or employment. I wish all students in the Learning Consortium every success and God’s richest blessings for the future.”

