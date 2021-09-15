Mid Ulster graduate lands job with Heinz

Matthew, from the Loup, Moneymore, completed a project in packaging technology sponsored by local Belfast based company Vickerstock which gained him an internationally recognised packaging award from the Institute of Materials Minerals & Mining.

This award and his keen interest in packaging led to Matthew being awarded a job as a packaging technologist for the Heinz Company at the 57 Building in Nijmegen.

The 57 Building is Heinz’s state of the art Innovation centre. The Heinz 57 Building is a vibrant, energetic, professional R&D centre that drives high levels of innovation, collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Matthew McIvor becomes packaging technologist with Heinz in Netherlands.

In addition, the ‘HIC’ is seen as a magnet for high-calibre recruits, as well as international staff.

Matthew is more than excited to start this exciting new adventure.

“I am beyond honoured and thrilled to be joining the Kraft Heinz company as a packaging Technologist from 1st of September in the Netherlands.

“I look forward to continuing my packaging career with this iconic global organisation within the 57 innovation centre! I am excited to meet the team and start this new chapter in my food career.

“I would like to thank Vickerstock for their sponsorship and support throughout my final year studies with the addition of my packaging award.”

The Diploma in Packaging Technology is internationally recognised as the premier qualification for packaging professionals, acknowledging the high standards of knowledge and skill required in a very large, diverse and important industry.

The course provides learners with a broad knowledge of the principles, materials, processes and key elements of packaging production and use.

Those achieving the Diploma will be able to solve problems and make decisions associated with the technical and aesthetic performance.

