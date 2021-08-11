Record breaking year for A Level students at Sperrin Integrated College in Magherafelt

After a period of rigorous high control assessment, 96% of pupils achieved 3 A*-C grades. Significantly however, 65% of all subject grades achieved this year were top A* and A grades.

In 16 subject areas including, Art and Design, Moving Image Arts, ICT, Biology, Chemistry, English Literature, History, Health & Social Care, Irish, Music, Religious Studies, Environmental Technology and Business Studies, students achieved 100% A*-C success rate.

Within the discipline of Mathematics every student in the class studying the subject achieved an A* or A. Similarly, within ICT and Sports Studies all candidates were awarded the top grades A*-A with 100% success rate.

Amongst the top achieving pupils are Kirstine De La Torre, achieving an A* in Mathematics, a Distinction* in Business Studies, and an A in Biology, Kirstine will go on to study International Business at Queens University Belfast. Head Girl Alanna Feathers has also achieved 100% straight A*-A grades and will begin studying Quantity Surveying at Ulster University. Head Boy, Kyle Patterson achieved 100% A*-B grades and will begin his studies in Psychology at Queen University, Belfast in September. Callum McGlone was awarded three Distinction* grades in Double Award Sports Studies and ICT and will begin an apprenticeship in Cyber Security in the new term.

Other top performers include, Natalia Sulkowska, achieving 100% A* grades, Natalia will begin studying a Marketing Degree in Ulster University. Sarah Lindsay, Connor Spillane, and Alexandra Kundekova were each awarded 100% A*-A grades.

Ben McCulloch who was awarded elite athlete status has achieved two Distinction* grades in Sports Studies and a Distinction in Business Studies. Ben will continue to pursue his passion for sport as he begins his Sports Studies course at Ulster University.

As in other years most of our pupils have secured a place at their chosen University and will study a wide range of disciplines such as Law, Politics, Criminology, Nursing, Arts, Business, Psychology and many other third level qualifications. In addition, several students are embarking on highly sought-after apprenticeships in new emerging disciplines such as cyber security.

Our AS pupils have also achieved excellent results, with many achieving straight A grades. These pupils will return to Year 14 to complete their A Level courses.

Mrs Brigid Heron, Principal of Sperrin College, commented on the outstanding success of Sperrin students: "Given the very tough past few years these young people have been through, I would like to congratulate them on achieving an excellent set of results at A level.

"Their success is testament to the hard work they put into their studies and the maturity and committed approach they took to learning under the most challenging circumstances.’

She continued: "On behalf of the Senior Leadership Team and all the staff we wish all of them continued success in the next phase of their lives and we hope that they truly live out the school ethos of ‘Pursuing Excellence Together."

Mrs Heron commented on the exceptional support given to these young people by the school and their parents.

She added: "It is very important to acknowledge the huge amount of support and expertise given to all our students from our dedicated staff, both teaching and non-teaching who inspire them to fulfil their potential. In addition, the Principal also thanked the Parents and families for their support given to the students throughout their seven years at Sperrin College, not least during the past year and a half."

