Samuel ‘excited’ by studying in the USA

A former pupil of Rainey Endowed School in Magherafelt is heading off soon to study at a university in the USA.

Samuel Curry is among 54 students from across Northern Ireland on British Council’s prestigious Study USA programme.

The programme enables students to study business or STEM subjects for a year in American colleges, across 34 states, helping to develop their career prospects when they return home.

The 20-year-old will spend his year at the University of Indianapolis. As student teacher at Stranmillis College, he is excited to be part of the programme.

He said: “I decided to take part in Study USA as the skills and leadership qualities acquired from studying business will help develop desirable managerial and leadership qualities, which I can then put to good use in schools in years to come.

“I am most excited about meeting new people, learning about a different culture and getting involved in a local church. I just cannot wait to get started.”

The British Council, which is the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, manages Study USA on behalf of the Department for the Economy.

Since its formation in 1994, the initiative has sent over 2000 students from Northern Ireland to all four corners of the United States where they have successfully completed a year studying.

Study USA is just one of many international opportunities available through British Council Northern Ireland.

Applications for Study USA 2020/21 will open in late autumn.