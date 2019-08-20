Students at St Conor’s College, Kilrea and Claudy have yet again achieved fantastic results.
Principal Mrs Aine Bradley praised all the students and staf for their hardwork over the year.
Top Achiever: Emily Blackwell who achieved A*A*A* with Principal Mrs Aine Bradley
One of our highest achievers, Enya Ward, with Mrs Aileen Hurson and Mrs Caroline Quinn
Highest Achievers at A Level: Arturs Vasiljevs, Kevin Mullan, Niamh McGuckian, Danielle Agnew, Emily Blackwell and Lucy Scullion'with Heads of Year Mrs Aileen Hurson and Mrs Caroline Quinn
Top Achieving Boys: Kevin Mullan and Arturs Vasiljevs who both achieved A*A*C with Senior Manager, Mrs Bernie Ferguson
