These 11 top jobs don't require a degree - and pay up to £100,000

There are plenty of alternative routes into careers if you don't fancy another three years of study, with more opportunities arising thanks to a growing number of apprenticeships which offer professional training. More than half (54 per cent) of graduates say they would think again about choosing university as the best way to find a job, according to Future-Mag. Now three in four UK businesses believe more young people will choose earn-as-you-learn routes in the next five years. Here are 11 of the top jobs you can do without a degree and what they pay.

1. Air Traffic Controller You need to be over 18 and have at least five GCSEs or equivalent at Grade 4 or about (previously A-C) or Scottish Nationals 5 Grade A-C or equivalent, including English and maths. Salary: 17,000 to 50,000 GBP

2. Solicitor You can now train on the job after apprenticeships (level 7) were approved in 2015, but you will need to pass a series of exams and need good A levels. It can take five to six years to complete. Salary: 25,000 to 100,000 GBP

3. Junior 2D Artists - visual effects You could do a practical short course at London's MetFilm School (Ealing Studios) and try to get into the industry via that route, or undertake an apprenticeship. Salary: 18,000 to 50,000 GBP once qualified

4. Laboratory Technician Any relevant science A levels will help in breaking into the field, and you can apply for a two year apprenticeship scheme through relevant employers. Salary: 15,000 to 30,000 GBP plus

