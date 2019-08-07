Tyrone student ‘can’t wait’ to head off to USA

A County Tyrone student is packing his bags to head off to study business in the USA this month.

Michael Kerr, from Cookstown, is currently studying Sport and Exercise Sciences at Ulster University.

He will spend the next academic year at Missouri Valley College, after being selected to take part in British Council’s prestigious Study USA progamme.

The 20-year-old will join 53 other students from across Northern Ireland on the programme, which enables students to study business or STEM subjects in American colleges, across 34 States, where they gain valuable international experience, helping to develop their career prospects when they return to Northern Ireland.

About the experience, the Cookstown High past pupil said: “I applied to take part in Study USA as I felt like it was an amazing opportunity to study and travel in a different country and Ican’t wait to live in a new place.”

The British Council, which is the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, manages Study USA on behalf of the Department for the Economy.

Since its formation in 1994, the initiative has sent over 2000 students from Northern Ireland to all four corners of the United States where they have successfully completed a year studying business.

Speaking about the programme was Jonathan Stewart, Director, British Council Northern Ireland, who said: “I am confident that the students departing for the US this year will be great ambassadors for Northern Ireland and will help to further important long-term links and connections between the two countries.

“Through Study USA, students will have the opportunity to not only enhance theiremployability skills but also develop intercultural skills, which will help them to prepare towork in a global economy. We wish them every success, and trust that new connections and friendships will be developed in the year ahead.”