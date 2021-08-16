Tyrone students secure place on US scholarship programme

The duo will be among 61 students from across Northern Ireland on the Study USA programme, which enables students to study business or STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering or Maths) subjects for a year in American colleges, across 28 States, helping to develop their career prospects when they return to Northern Ireland.

The British Council, which is the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, manages Study USA on behalf of the Department for the Economy – and since its formation in 1994, the initiative has sent over 2000 students from Northern Ireland to all four corners of the United States.

Anna (21), a previous pupil at St Patrick’s Academy Dungannon, is a recent Law graduate from Queen’s University Belfast and will spend her year at Lindsey Wilson College, Kentucky.

Anna Kelly and Nicole Kerr who head off to the US to study later this month.

Speaking ahead of her departure, she said: “I decided to take part in the programme to get a better insight into business related subjects as I plan to do a master’s in international business law. I also know that this is a unique experience which will teach me many different skills as I will be pushed outside of my comfort zone.

“I am most excited about experiencing a new culture as I have not travelled that far before. I am also excited to see how day to day life differs. I feel like I will gain a lot more independence by traveling on my own and by moving to a place where I know nobody. I also hope to gain a new international network, who I hope to remain in contact with for a long time.”

Meanwhile Nicole (20), an ex-pupil at Rainey Endowed Grammar School Magherafelt, is currently studying Law at Queen’s University Belfast. She has secured a place at the University of Dubuque in Iowa.

She said: “I had heard great things about the programme from past participants and always knew it was something that I would love to do. With Covid-19 disrupting a lot of my University experience, I was keen to take part so to make the most out of my last years at University.

“I’m most excited to explore Iowa and to travel to new places and meet new people. I’m also excited to experience the American culture including of course the food and Thanksgiving.

“On my return home, I plan to do my final year of Law at Queen’s. I hope by studying Business Management this year in America, it will give me a good foundation to progress in a career in corporate law.”

The Study USA programme was postponed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but with current conditions, it has been decided that the programme can proceed this academic year.

Jonathan Stewart, Director, British Council Northern Ireland, said: “This has been a challenging year for our students, and we are delighted that they will be able to take part in the programme this coming academic year. They will join a growing alumni of students to act as ambassadors for Northern Ireland and our institutions, developing important long-term links and connections between the two countries. Through international mobility programmes like Study USA, students are able to enhance their employability skills and also obtain greater intercultural understanding, helping to prepare them for work in a global economy. We wish this year’s students every success, and trust that new connections and friendships will be developed in the year ahead.”

Study USA continues the British Council’s work, building connection, understanding and trust between people in the UK and overseas through arts, education and English language teaching. To find out more about their work in Northern Ireland visit nireland.britishcouncil.org or follow on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. Applications for Study USA 2022/23 will open in late Autumn.

--

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.