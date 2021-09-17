University Rankings UK 2022: NI universities enjoy high rankings in the Times Good University Guide
Northern Ireland's two universities have jumped up seven place in the Times Good University Guide.
The Times and The Sunday Times’ Good University Guide 2022 has launched, offering rankings for universities across the UK.
This year, for the first time ever neither Cambridge or Oxford hit the top spot, with the highest ranking going to the University of St Andrews.
But how have Northern Ireland's universities fared?
What is the Times Good University Guide?
The Good University Guide reviews and ranks universities throughout the UK, to help students make the right choice for them, when picking a place to study.
Released every year in September, the guides are a valuable addition to students preparing to make a UCAS application. They rate everything from student experience, to teaching quality and most importantly graduate employment prospects.
How did Northern Ireland's universities do?
Northern Ireland's two universities have performed exceptionally well, seeing both overall rankings rise to new heights.
Queens University Belfast now ranks at 24, jumping up seven places from 31 last year. This is the first time in a while that it has nearly hit the top twenty.
Queens ranked 11th for overall graduate prospects, putting it well ahead of its competitors and boasted improved student satisfaction rankings during the pandemic.
It also ranked highly at 14th for research quality and 35th for student experience.
Ulster University has climbed to 44, up from 51, jumping up seven places to reach its highest ranking yet.
The university was shortlisted for the Times University of the Year Award 2022 and boasts stats such as 80.9% first or 2:1 grade ranking and an 87.1% course completion rate.
It also ranked in at 19th for student experience and joint 28th for teaching quality.
What is the full list of UK university rankings for 2022?
1 University of St Andrews
2 University of Oxford
3 University of Cambridge
4 Imperial College London
5 London School of Economics and Political Science
6 Durham University
7 University College London
8 University of Warwick
9 University of Bath
10 Loughborough University
11 Lancaster University
12 University of Glasgow
13 University of Edinburgh
14 University of Bristol
15 University of Leeds
16 University of Southampton
17 University of Strathclyde
18 King’s College London
19 University of York
20 University of Aberdeen
21 University of Exeter
22 University of Sheffield
23 University of Manchester
24 Queen’s University, Belfast
25 University of Birmingham
26 Royal Holloway, University of London
27 University of East Anglia
28 University of Nottingham
29 Harper Adams University
30= Heriot-Watt University
30= University of Liverpool
32 University of Surrey
33 SOAS University of London
34 University of Reading
35= Cardiff University
35= University of Dundee
37 University of Leicester
38 Aberystwyth University
39 Swansea University
40 Queen Mary, University of London
41 University of Stirling
42 Newcastle University
43 University of Essex
44 Ulster University
45 Aston University
46 University of Kent
47 University of Sussex
48 Keele University
49 University of Lincoln
50 University of Chichester
51 Coventry University
52= University of the Arts, London
52= University of Hull
54 Oxford Brookes University
55 City, University of London
56 Norwich University of the Arts
57 Edinburgh Napier University
58= Edge Hill University
58= Plymouth Marjon University
60 Glasgow Caledonian University
61 Goldsmiths, University of London
62= Northumbria University
62= Robert Gordon University
64 Bangor University
65 University of Roehampton
66 Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh
67 St Mary’s University, Twickenham
68 University of Chester
69 University for the Creative Arts
70 Nottingham Trent University
71 Manchester Metropolitan University
72 Sheffield Hallam University
73 University of the West of England
74 University of West London
75 University of Huddersfield
76 Staffordshire University
77 University of Sunderland
78 St George’s, University of London
79= Arts University Bournemouth
79= Cardiff Metropolitan University
81 Liverpool Hope University
82 Bishop Grosseteste University
83= Birmingham City University
83= University of Wales Trinity St David
83= York St John University
86 University of Worcester
87 Falmouth University
88 University of Portsmouth
89= University of Bolton
89= University of Bradford
89= University of Buckingham
89= University of Greenwich
93 Liverpool John Moores University
94= Abertay University
94= University of Derby
96= University of Gloucestershire
96= University of Hertfordshire
98 University of Salford
99 University of South Wales
100 London Metropolitan University
101= Kingston University
101= Plymouth Marjon University
103= Bath Spa University
103= Leeds Arts University
105 University of Suffolk
106= Bournemouth University
106= University of Winchester
108= University of Central Lancashire
108= University of Northampton
110= University of the West of Scotland
110= Wrexham Glyndwr University
112= Hartpury University
112= Leeds Beckett University
112= Solent University, Southampton
115 Anglia Ruskin University
116 Royal Agricultural University
117 University of Brighton
118 Teesside University
119= Buckinghamshire New University
119= Canterbury Christ Church University
121 Brunel University London
122 Newman University, Birmingham
123 Middlesex University
124 Leeds Trinity University
125 University of Cumbria
126 De Montfort University
127 London South Bank University
128 University of Wolverhampton
129 University of Westminster
130 University of East London
131 Ravensbourne University, London
132 University of Bedfordshire