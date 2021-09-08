Young archaeologists dig into old Newmills

The excavation took place in a field beside the 18th century aqueduct where an old spade factory and creamery once stood.

It was part of the Coalisland & East Tyrone - Great Place Scheme being delivered by the Lough Neagh Partnership, funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and supported by Mid Ulster District Council.

The archaeologists were on-site for two weeks and unearthed the remains of a pit which held the mill wheel and also adjacent tenant houses, known as Creamery Row. It is thought the buildings date back to the early 19th century and finds included china, pottery, glass, clay pipes, a few household items and building material such as tiles, slate and bricks.

Pupils from the Archaeology Summer Scheme at Newmills Primary School take part in the excavation organised by Lough Neagh Partnership in the village

Despite the limitations caused by Covid-19, Lough Neagh Partnership worked together with Newmills Primary School to run an Archaeology Summer Scheme and children from 7-11 years old were able to join in the dig. Members of the public were also invited to take part and, thankfully, the weather was dry most of the days. There was added excitement when Julian Fowler of the BBC spent a day filming at the dig. Several of the school children gave brilliant interviews and Julian also spoke to local man George Boyd who remembered Creamery Row and the old mill. The report was broadcast on BBC Newsline and is still available online.

Lough Neagh Partnership would like to thank Mihail Bell, the landowner, for permission to excavate at the site.

For more information on Coalisland & East Tyrone - Great Place Scheme, contact Keith Beattie, Industrial Heritage Officer, Lough Neagh Partnership.

A message from the Editor:

Pupils from the Archaeology Summer Scheme at Newmills Primary School take part in the excavation organised by Lough Neagh Partnership in the village

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.