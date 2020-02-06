Additional parking and psychological therapies suite at Mid Ulster Hospital

Work is currently underway on the Mid Ulster Hospital site in Magherafelt to create 16 additional car parking spaces.

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust said a new psychological therapies suite was also being provided on the second floor of the building.

This will include a reception, individual office/clinical spaces and a group therapy room.

A spokesperson said: “This will be a great addition to the Mid Ulster site and will assist the team in delivering quality services to the community including holding stress control classes and seminars on specific mental health conditions on the Mid Ulster site.”

It is anticipated that the work will be completed around the end of February.

There have been number of changes at the hospital site in recent times.

At the start of December the Dalriada Urgent Care, GP Out of Hours Centre was relocated from Moneymore to the outpatients department on the site.

The move followed a public consultation as the site is considered more central and accessible.