'Big Bus' has been saving lives in Mid Ulster for 15 years

Chair of the local District Council, Councillor Cathal Mallaghan recently joined Marie McCormack of the Draperstown Action Cancer Group and Anne Nelson, Chair of the Cookstown Action Cancer Group, to launch the charity’s new Big Bus.

The bus replaces the old vehicle which for nearly 15 years has successfully delivered free life-saving breast screening and health check appointments across Northern Ireland.

In the last five years the previous bus visited the Mid Ulster District Council area 57 times providing 1,311 breast screenings for local women.

Cllr Mallaghan said: “I am delighted that the Council is able to support the local Draperstown and Cookstown Action Cancer Community groups in helping to launch the brand-new, state of the art Big Bus, Action Cancer’s mobile breast screening unit.

“The Big Bus is such an important asset to both local people and people across the country. By supporting your local Action Cancer group, you will be helping to keep the wheels of the new big bus rolling for another 15 years.”

Anne Nelson from Cookstown Action Cancer Group, said: “We are delighted to be able to help promote the arrival of the new Big Bus which has been such a support to local people for the last 15 years. It is thanks to the generosity of local people, supporting the Action Cancer community groups including the annual Cookstown 5-mile walk, that this new Big Bus a reality.”

Action Cancer must fundraise £3,000 for every day the bus is on the road and need support from the general public to ensure the wheels keep turning.

As Covid-19 restrictions continue to ease the local group is looking forward to the return of some of its annual fundraising activities.

Draperstown Action Cancer Group representative Marie McCormack said” “Our group is always looking for new members to help out in our shop.

“No matter if you can give one hour a week or one hour a month, any help is always welcomed. If your business can take a collection box or if you can hold a one-off fundraising event, please get in touch, we are grateful for all your support.”

If you would like any information on how you could volunteer with the Cookstown or Draperstown Community Groups please contact Mark Irwin-Watson on 07580133752 or email [email protected]

