Care firm buys 13 nursing homes securing 1,100 jobs

The purchase will secure over 1,100 jobs across Northern Ireland and ensure the continuity of care for the homes 650 residents.

The FSHC Care Homes that have been purchased are Sandringham Care Home and Mahon Hall Care Home in Portadown; Dungannon Care Home; Strangford Court Care Home and Lecale Lodge Care Home in Downpatrick; Ashgrove Care Home in Newry; Seapatrick Care Home in Banbridge; Laganvale Care Home in Moira; Meadowbank Care Home and Ardlough Care Home in Derry-Londonderry; Rush Hall Care Home and Edenvale Nursing Home in Limavady and Moneymore Care Home in Magherafelt.

Ann McQuade, Director of Ann’s Care Homes, said: “We are delighted to announce the expansion of Ann’s Care Homes with the acquisition of 13 nursing homes from Four Seasons Health Care. Our ethos is quality care that is delivered with integrity and consistency and the continuity of care of all residents at this time is our number one priority.

Pictured at the announcement are Tracey Palmer, Zoe Lewis and Michael McQuade from Ann’s Care Homes

“We are committed to maintaining the high standards of care delivered by FSHC and thank them for their support to date.

“We are working closely with FSHC, the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority and the Regional Trust’s to ensure a smooth migration of operations and all parties will ensure a seamless transfer for all stakeholders. “We will continue to work with the teams to develop existing staff whilst delivering the highest quality care and support to the residents and their families.

“The distinctive character and personality of each of the acquired care homes will remain and there will be no changes in staffing.

“We are all one team and are dedicated to providing the highest standards of clinical care and support to maintain a high quality of life for all residents.”

Carol Cousins, Managing Director Four Seasons Healthcare in Northern Ireland explained: “The Four Seasons Health Care NI business has a long history of providing a diverse range of nursing and residential care across the whole of NI’ Although it is with a degree of sadness we formally announce the sale of 13 operating care homes to Ann’s Care Homes we are truly delighted to be transferring the ownership to a local NI business who have a long and established Homecare and agency service.

“The ongoing wellbeing and comfort of residents has been our priority throughout the sales process, as it is for Ann’s Care Homes. We will work closely together and in conjunction with the local Health and Social Care Trusts to ensure a smooth transfer of the operations of the homes. There will be no job losses. The staff will be offered continuity of employment, so people in the home receiving residential and nursing care have the assurance that they will be looked after by the same people who are caring for them now. There are no changes to the existing care arrangements. The Ann’s management team will be welcoming three of the senior management team from Four Seasons, giving further assurances to residents, families and staff teams that the same standards of care and compassion will continue.”

Editor’s Message:

