Cash boost for Mid Ulster Talking Books library

A gym group that meets in Cookstown Leisure Centre each Friday, have walked 10,000 steps a day for one whole month, raising £1,208 towards the Mid Ulster Community RNIB Talking Book Challenge.

The challenge, kicked off by Mill Court restaurant, Coalisland, seeks to raise enough funds in 2019 to add several books to RNIB’s Talking Books library - described as a ‘lifeline’ to many blind and partially sighted people who can’t read standard print and often feel isolated or excluded.

The Royal National Institute of Blind People’s Community Access Worker Jackie Cotton, said, “It was fantastic to have members of the gym group here in Cookstown Leisure Centre, who have sight loss themselves, take on this challenge along with family and friends, spurring each other on each day.

“There was a good bit of friendly competition and we’re so thankful for all their efforts and the fantastic sum raised.”

“There’s been a 38 per cent rise in the number of people using RNIB’s Talking Books (audio books) service in Mid Ulster over the past two years.”

“Currently, only 7% of books are made available in Braille, audio or large print, and unlike commercial audio books, RNIB’s Talking Books are free.

“They’re also a great way for families of a child, parent or grandparent with sight loss to make treasured memories reading stories together.”

It costs between £1500 - £2500 to record a new book for the library, and we’d love more people to join in the community challenge.

“If each supporter raises only £250 as part of the challenge, we could produce one adult book for our library, to be enjoyed by thousands of people with sight loss for many years.”

There are lots of ways to support the Mid Ulster Community RNIB Talking Book Challenge.

Supporters can host a Tea for RNIB party, organise an In The Dark event or even involve children by holding a Dots Raise Lots activity in your school or club and it’s a great way to teach them about the senses too.

Remember that every 15 minutes, someone in the UK begins to lose their sight.

The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) is here for everyone affected by sight loss - that’s approximately 31,000 people in Northern Ireland.

If you have been inspired to join the Mid Ulster Community Talking Book Challenge, please contact Hazel Stirling (RNIB Area Fundraising Manager) Jackie Cotton on 028 9032 9373 or visit rnib.org.uk/sponsortalkingbooks for some ideas.