Covid-19 vaccination team return to Cookstown due to 'significant demand'

The team will be in the Burnavon on:

Sunday August 22 from 1pm to 5pm

Monday August 23 from Noon until 7pm

An opportunity to get your Covid vaccination jab in Cookstown.

Any NI residents over the age of 16 are now invited to attend for their first dose Pfizer vaccine. Those under the age of 16 with an eligibility letter can also avail of the clinic provided they bring their letter with them.

With the rise in the Delta variant and associated hospital pressures, healthcare professionals are keen to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

There will also be a midwife present to advise and reassure any pregnant women still to be vaccinated or anyone who has recently had a baby or are still breastfeeding.

There is no need to book in advance but people should bring personal ID. This can include Passport, driving licence, bus pass, carer’s card or bring a document that confirms your name and address such as an electric/gas/phone bill.

People will need to return to the area to receive their second dose.

