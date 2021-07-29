Mobile vaccination clinic coming to Magherafelt

Next weekend the team will be in Meadowlane Shopping Centre on Sunday 8 Aug from 1pm – 5pm. They will then return on Saturday 14 August from 10am - 5pm to administer more first doses.

The teams will be administering the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine to any NI residents over the age of 18 who have not yet been vaccinated.

With the rise in the Delta variant and associated hospital pressures, healthcare professionals are keen to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

Mobile vaccination clinic is visiting Magherafelt in the coming weeks.

There will also be a midwife present to advise and reassure any pregnant women still to be vaccinated or anyone who has recently had a baby or are still breastfeeding.

There is no need to book in advance but people should bring personal ID. This can include Passport, Driving licence, Bus pass, Carer’s card or bring a document that confirms your name and address such as an electric/gas/phone bill.

People will need to return to the area in six weeks to receive their second dose.

The full list of mobile clinics is available on the Trust website.

