Northern Trust mobile vaccination team to visit Cookstown

The team will be in Burnavon Arts & Cultural Centre from 10am - 6pm on Saturday.

The teams will be administering the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine to any NI residents over the age of 18 who have not yet been vaccinated.

With the rise in the Delta variant, healthcare professionals are keen to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

Northern Trust mobile vaccination unit visiting Cookstown on Saturday.

There will also be a midwife present to advise and reassure any pregnant women still to be vaccinated or anyone who has recently had a baby or are still breastfeeding.

There is no need to book in advance but people should bring personal ID. This can include Passport, Driving licence, Bus pass, Carer’s card or bring a document that confirms your name and address such as an electric/gas/phone bill.

People will need to return to the area in six weeks to receive their second dose.

The vaccination programme will help us to reduce transmission and return to normal life.

Further visits are being planned across the Trust. Locations and dates will be provided as soon as they are confirmed.

---

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.