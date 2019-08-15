Council launches two new spin studios

Mid Ulster District Council is revving up spin classes, by investing £300,000 in two new dedicated spin studios, creating exciting spaces to motivate and encourage class goers, as part of its ongoing leisure capital investment programme for 2019.

The new studios are being developed in Cookstown and Greenvale Leisure Centres, to include new spin bikes in Cookstown, and refurbished in-studio graphics and design schemes, enhanced lighting and improved sound systems across both sites.

And for the first time, the studios will introduce virtual spinning, a new, exciting and immersive customer experience, so that customers can take control of their own spin journey with an onscreen instructor, attending a wide variety of cycle classes at a time that suits them.

To celebrate the opening of the Spin Studios, the Council is planning a week of spin in September.