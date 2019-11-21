Dalriada urgent care moving to Mid Ulster Hospital

The Dalriada Urgent Care, GP Out of Hours Centre in Station Road, Moneymore will relocate to the Outpatients Department in the Mid Ulster Hospital, Magherafelt, on December 2.

Dalriada Urgent Care, Clinical Director, Dr David Johnston said: "I am delighted that the service is relocating. The new premises are centrally located and will provide many advantages for our patients including improved accessibility".

Work has been ongoing in the Mid Ulster Hospital to facilitate the relocation since the proposal was approved by the Health and Social Care Board. The decision to relocate followed a period of public consultation which resulted in overwhelming support for the move.

The Dalriada Urgent Care Out of Hours GP service is for urgent conditions which cannot wait until your own doctor's surgery is open. A telephone call must be made to the Centre before attending. The number to call for urgent conditions that cannot wait until your own GP is open is 028 2566 3500. This is available from 6pm Monday to Friday, and 24 hours on weekends and bank holidays.