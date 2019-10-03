Get the skills to help save someone’s life

Mid Ulster Council is urging residents to join the district’s community of life savers and take part in one of this year’s World Restart A Heart Day events.

World Restart a Heart Day returns on Wednesday, October 16, to again provide free life-saving CPR awareness sessions to as many people as possible in the Mid Ulster district.

Organised by the Mid Ulster Community Resuscitation Group and led by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) and the Council, the sessions will provide participants with the knowledge and skills to deal effectively with someone who is unconscious and stopped breathing normally.

Half hour awareness sessions will take a place on: Tuesday, October 15, at 11am, 12pm, and 1pm at the Torrent Complex, Donaghmore; Wednesday, October 17, at 11am, 12pm and 1pm at Maghera Leisure Centre; and Thursday at 11am, 12pm, 1pm and 6.30pm at Cookstown Leisure Centre.

Community and voluntary organisations, sports clubs, workplaces, and anyone else who would like to learn how to correctly perform CPR in the event of a cardiac arrest, are being urged to attend.

NIAS is also encouraging local schools who are registered to teach CPR, to participate in World Restart a Heart Day by delivering training to pupils.

The main aim of the day is to increase awareness of the importance of bystander CPR which increases the chance of survival when someone has a cardiac arrest.

Each year in Northern Ireland there are around 1,500 out of hospital cardiac arrests (OHCAs).