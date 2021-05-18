'Get your walking shoes on', says Macmillan Move More coordinator

Conor says, “As a Macmillan Move More Coordinator, I support people living with cancer to get active and stay active. We know that physical activity is safe during and after most types of cancer treatment, and I encourage people to find an activity they enjoy, that fits in with their lifestyle, and will support their mobility, flexibility, and emotional wellbeing.

“Although the pandemic affected access to gyms and leisure centres for some time, one opportunity to take exercise that many of us have immediate access to is walking. During lockdown, my Move More colleagues across our local councils and I have been encouraging participants to get their steps in every day, in a way that’s comfortable for them.

“Whether it’s up and down your stairs at home, in the local park, or on roads close to home, walking is a great way to build stamina and make your heart healthier. You don’t need much – just a comfortable pair of shoes and the right clothes to keep you warm and dry if you are out and about, especially given our changeable weather at moment!”

Conor Fox.

The Macmillan Move More initiative is delivered in all eleven councils across Northern Ireland, enabling people living with cancer to try out a range of activities, and access incentives including free taster sessions, discounted membership rates and access for family and friends too.

Council Chair, Councillor Cathal Mallaghan encouraging participation during National Walking Month and beyond, said: “The Move More partnership between Council and Macmillan aims to ensure that everyone living with and beyond cancer in Mid Ulster is aware of the benefits of physical activity and enabled to choose to become, and to stay active at a level that’s right for them. This is even more important given the effects of the pandemic on all of our physical and mental well-being, and is part of a wider investment by Mid Ulster District Council into walking trails, activity programmes and outdoor recreation projects that support residents to increase overall community health and well-being.”

Conor added, “Now that restrictions are easing, some of our activities are starting to return. Our walking groups are up and running again so if people are interested in taking part, they can contact me directly for more information. Walking groups are a really positive way to stay motivated and to have a little social interaction within Covid-19 guidelines.

“People can also stay in touch with us on our facebook page @MoveMoreNI and our YouTube channel is also full of inspirational ideas and simple activities to encourage people to do a little every day.”

To find out more about the Macmillan Move More programme in the Mid Ulster District Council area, call Conor on 077 8868 2163 or email [email protected]

For support, information, or just a chat, call the Macmillan Support Line on 0808 808 00 00, 7 days a week, 8am-8pm, or visit macmillan.org.uk

