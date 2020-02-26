Highway to Health progress

A Mid Ulster councillor is hopeful that Maghera’s ‘Highway to Health’ could be completed in the near future.

Sinn Féin Councillor Brian McGuigan has been campaigning over many years for the network to be safely completed.

He has been calling for an extension to the footpath fronting homes and housing developments along the Crew Road with the footpath on Station Road.

Councillor McGuigan said: “I’m very happy to report on the high level of satisfaction expressed by residents living in Sycamore Drive regarding essential works recently carried out by contractors in relation to the maintenance of footpaths and the installation of new street lights etc. “Residents living in the town’s Beaver Crescent and Sunnyside Park have also expressed their satisfaction with essential work carried out on their footpaths last week in relation to issues of access for all and related public safety concerns.”

He explained that he has been pressing for the ‘Highway to Health’ network to be completed in Maghera since he was elected to local government.

The Ballinascreen councillor continued: “As an elected representative who is pro-actively working on behalf of everyone living in our local community, it is always pleasing when having worked with the relevant statutory agencies on issues of major importance to local residents, to have residents concerns fully addressed while ensuring the implementation of a programme of essential work.”

He said he has been given strong assurances that the project will be addressed “in the very near future”, and was confident that the network will soon be completed so that local residents can enjoy the health benefits associated with walking and keeping fit.