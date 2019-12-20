James calls on local men to ‘get checking’

Newbridge man James Mulholland is calling on men to get checking their testicles as he supports local charity Friends of the Cancer Centre’s Talking Balls campaign.

James, who is owner of Mulholland Plant Hire, was diagnosed with cancer when he was 22 years old after discovering a lump on his testicle. Ten years on, the 33-year-old is doing well and enjoying life with his young family.

James is also supporting Friends of the Cancer Centre’s Talking Balls campaign, which is encouraging men across Northern Ireland to get into the habit of checking their testicles regularly.

To help, the charity has produced a self-check card, which has a step- by- step guide on how men can check their testicles in a few easy steps. The charity has also produced Talking Balls stress balls, the perfect reminder to get checking regularly.

James is sharing his story in the hope that it will encourage other men to start checking themselves. “I was 22 years old when I first found a small pea shaped lump on my left testicle,” he said.

“I didn’t experience any pain, but the lump had been there for a few weeks before I did anything about it. I hoped it would just go away, but when it didn’t I couldn’t ignore it any longer and made an appointment with my GP.”

Calling on other men to get checking,

James said: “My advice to any man reading this is, if you think there’s something wrong, don’t put it off. Get to your doctor as soon as you can. A few minutes of embarrassment in a doctor’s surgery could save your life. It saved mine.” A self-check card can be ordered at www.friendsofthecancercentre.com