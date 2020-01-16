JustGiving campaign launched to support tragic cancer sufferer - 'a beautiful girl inside and out' - hits £20,000

Thousand of pounds have been raised for a NI woman who has "only months to live".

Funds have been raised for Shannon Whiteside's JustGiving appeal where she documents her devastating medical journey.

Shannon is from Coalisland in Co Tyrone.

So far more than £22,000 has been raised - see it here

The target is £25,000.

In the blog Shannon explains that in January 2019 she was diagnosed with "a rare form of cancer Ewing's Sarcoma".

She said over the last 12 months she has undergone "one of the most brutal chemotherapy regimes" and an additional "42 sessions of radiotherapy".

"Unfortunately my recent scans have shown the treatment has been unsuccessful, it is now incurable and I have months to live," she adds.

The JustGiving page adds that Sarcoma makes up less than 1% of all cancers and mainly affects children.

It adds: "Therefore it does not receive the same level of recognition or funding for research. Just because we are a minority doesn't mean we are any less important, no child should have to suffer the way my family and I have."



It adds: "The Boom Foundation specifically helps sarcoma patients living in Northern Ireland, with things such as travel expenses and days out.

"It also invests money into Sarcoma UK for research into new treatments and care.



"Any donation is greatly appreciated for this charity and the amazing work they do.



"Thank you for taking the time to read my story. "If Not Now, When? If Not Us, Who?"



"Love, Shannies x"

Comments from well-wishers on the appeal say: "A local girl who has been dealt something so unfair in life! 💔 A beautiful girl inside & out , who in a dark time, is shining her light to help others, a true angel 💟".